Forum: Too many goodies may cultivate a sense of entitlement and dependency

I agree with Forum writer Tristan Gwee that state assistance must be given only to those who are marginalised and left behind (Guard against over-reliance on the state, March 14).

Many Singaporeans have sufficient personal savings. They have invested millions of dollars in Singapore Savings Bonds, Treasury bills and Singapore Government Securities.

Among the many goodies dished out to eligible Singaporeans in Budget 2024 are CDC vouchers, LifeSG credits for national servicemen, personal income tax rebates, cost-of-living special one-off payments, rental vouchers, and vouchers for energy- and water-saving products.

I am concerned that the giving out of too many benefits may cultivate a sense of entitlement and dependency among Singaporeans, who would then expect more assistance in future Budgets.

With the amount of help being given out, the Government will have less left over to put into the reserves.

Singapore’s reserves are an important resource, and will not last forever if we do not keep accumulating sums like we did in previous years.

A dollar saved by the present generation is a dollar earned for the future generation.

Past generations of hard-working Singaporeans have built up a comfortable nest egg for our present generation. I hope that our generation can do likewise for the next, instead of seeking more state assistance before we dig into our own savings.

Foo Sing Kheng