Forum: Guard against over-reliance on the state

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s point on not building reliance on the Government is an important one (Support measures in Budget 2024 not meant to increase S’poreans’ reliance on Government: DPM Heng, March 11).

Over the years, we have seen a growing budget for social assistance and programmes. Our early nation-building ethos was and still is based on the premise that we are not to be a welfare state. Assistance should always be given to those who are marginalised and left behind.

Our forefathers worked hard to provide not just for their families but also to help others, with the Government coming in only when more needed to be done.

But just how much welfare is too much is a tough question. When it becomes too universal, then we risk becoming a welfare state. But if every policy has a monetary carrot dangled over it, you can be sure the asks will get larger over time.

When what is clearly an individual’s responsibility slowly becomes a state responsibility, then it is a sign that there is an over-reliance on the state.

Tristan Gwee