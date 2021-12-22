Forum: To tackle lack of seats, remind diners to leave tables after finishing meal

Earlier this month, I visited a foodcourt at Northpoint City. As many tables were marked with crosses due to safe management measures, it was difficult to find a seat.

What exacerbated the situation was the reluctance of many patrons to relinquish their seats quickly after finishing their meals.

It is not uncommon to see patrons, especially young people, remain seated and using their phones even after finishing their meals. Others keep their masks off and talk. These people remain seated even when there are other customers standing near them, waiting patiently for a seat.

To improve the current situation, foodcourt operators could regularly use a public address system to remind patrons to vacate their seats when they have finished their meals.

I have seen safe distancing ambassadors and safe distancing enforcement officers periodically make their rounds at eateries. While patrolling, they should also remind patrons who are done with their meals to relinquish their seats.

Teo Kok Seah