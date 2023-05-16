Forum: Time to rein in high dorm rentals

I am writing to express my concern over the exorbitant increase in dormitory rentals in Singapore (Higher rentals, fewer rooms for migrant workers in dorms drive up costs for employers, Jan 15).

Over the last two or three years, there has been a huge rise in rentals, from $2,760 a month in 2021 for 12 workers sharing a room to the current $6,600 (for renewal) and $7,500 (for a new lease).

This adds to the operating costs of companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, which are already trying to make ends meet in the face of rising costs such as of wages, raw materials and equipment.

I urge the authorities to step in to address this issue to prevent any unscrupulous companies from exploiting the current post-Covid-19 situation, especially in the face of the limited number of dormitories.

June Gan

