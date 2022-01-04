Forum: Those eligible can tap Seniors' Mobility and Enabling Fund to purchase hearing aid

We refer to Mr Roland Chan's letter, "Why don't public, Pioneer Generation subsidies apply to hearing aids?" (Dec 29).

A pair of basic hearing aids cost about $800, and the price increases with better technology and added advanced features. Patients are recommended suitable hearing aids based on hearing loss, specific needs and preferences.

Patients purchasing their first hearing aid may apply for government subsidies under the Seniors' Mobility and Enabling Fund (SMF), which is administered by the Agency for Integrated Care. The subsidies are available to eligible Singaporeans aged 60 and above.

For patients who do not meet the eligibility criteria, we may refer them to our medical social services department to explore other sources of funding so that our patients receive the necessary assistance and support.

We apologise if Mr Chan did not feel these points were fully explained during his consultation at the ENT (ear, nose and throat) Centre. Our team shall continue to extend assistance to Mr Chan.

We thank him for the opportunity to clarify the issue and wish him good health.

Toh Song Tar (Associate Professor)

Head and Senior Consultant

Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

Singapore General Hospital