Forum: Why don't public, Pioneer Generation subsidies apply to hearing aids?

Like many elderly Singaporeans, I am losing my hearing at 73 years of age.

When I went to Singapore General Hospital's specialist department to seek treatment or remedy for my hearing loss, I was referred to the Centre for Hearing and Ear Implants, where I was advised to use a hearing aid.

I was shocked to be told that a pair of hearing aids would cost at least $3,000 and that the usual public subsidy (50 per cent off) and Pioneer Generation (PG) subsidy (another 50 per cent off) are not available for hearing aids.

Isn't the loss of hearing for an elderly person as normal as the loss of clear eyesight?

Why then are the usual government subsidies not applicable for a senior who needs a hearing aid?

The need for subsidies in the case of hearing aids is even more pressing given that it would cost the elderly, most of them retirees without income, at least $3,000 to purchase, and to subsequently replace every three to five years.

If the stated policy of the Government is to make healthcare affordable for all Singaporeans and our Pioneer Generation, shouldn't the public and PG subsidies be made applicable for hearing aids when doctors at public healthcare institutions have certified that seniors need them?

Roland Chan