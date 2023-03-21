Forum: Tap creative thinking of people with ADHD

In the article, “She pulled her ADHD son out in Primary 3 because ‘school meant punishment’ (March 12), I had a chuckle when I read that Ing Kai got into trouble because “he had turned the disciplinary session into a competition for his friends to help him clean up”.

When I showed this to my son, who also has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), he said: “Oh, that’s smart!”

I have seen through my son that people with ADHD possess a unique ability to see things differently. Perhaps the problem is not with them but with us, as we have a natural reference bias towards judging what’s “normal”.

Looking forward, if these individuals’ creative thinking can be harnessed, imagine the possibilities for solving some of Singapore’s unique challenges.

I would encourage charity organisation Unlocking ADHD to try to make this happen, and for the Government to be supportive.

Tony Tan Boon Leng (Dr)