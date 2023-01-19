Forum: Supermarket ran out of FairPrice return voucher coupons due to high customer traffic leading up to CNY

We thank Ms Kok Mei Hui (Explore fairer way for FairPrice customers to redeem return vouchers, Jan 16) for sharing her feedback.

Our intent for offering this initiative was to provide greater savings for customers through the Community Development Council (CDC) voucher scheme, by giving an additional $6 in FairPrice return vouchers from Jan 3 to Jan 15, 2023.

This initiative proved to be very popular considering the additional value the community could reap from the CDC vouchers that were disbursed to households.

Over the last weekend, FairPrice supermarkets across the island experienced exceptionally high traffic leading up to Chinese New Year. Despite our best efforts, our FairPrice supermarket in Bedok had unfortunately run out of physical coupons for the $6 FairPrice return voucher. A customer notice was promptly put up to inform customers at the store accordingly.

While the terms of this initiative state that the return vouchers are available while stocks last, which is consistent with all promotions that we run, we acknowledge Ms Kok’s concern.

As a goodwill gesture and in the spirit of the festivities, we invite Ms Kok’s father, along with any other customer who was unable to receive the return voucher, to return to the store with their receipts to receive the $6 FairPrice return voucher.

We remain committed to serving the community well and providing for customers’ grocery needs.

Customers who have concerns or feedback to share with us may reach us directly at our Customer Relations Hotline on 6380-5858 or at http://fairprice.com.sg/help/feedback-general, so that we can provide prompt assistance.

Trevor Ng

Head of Channels for Retail Business (Supermarket/Unity)

FairPrice Group