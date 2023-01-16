Forum: Explore fairer way for FairPrice customers to redeem return vouchers

My father recently spent $55 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers at a FairPrice outlet in Bedok, but did not get a $6 voucher in return as advertised, as they had been fully redeemed that day.

I believe many people would have been similarly disappointed and upset over this.

The details stating that the $6 voucher would be given only while stocks lasted were listed only in the terms and conditions. My father found out only after he had finished shopping there and made payment, which is when he saw a poster with the words “fully redeemed” in the cashiers’ area.

I hope the supermarket can explain how many of these vouchers are given out daily, and if customers who meet the purchase requirement after the vouchers are fully redeemed for the day can collect them on the next day.

This way, it would be fairer for all FairPrice customers and would generate goodwill and customer loyalty.

Kok Mei Hui