Forum: Some Singaporeans blank out ‘invisible’ workers

I enjoyed reading associate editor Chua Mui Hoong’s commentary “The pain of feeling invisible in prosperous Singapore” (June 9).

As a non-Singaporean who has worked here for 11 years, I think much of what was discussed is linked to a sense of entitlement among some Singaporeans, where those who are better off and better educated look down on those less fortunate.

Some ignore and deprive migrant workers, cleaners and security guards of basic social courtesies and politeness.

Here’s another observation: How many people in Singapore greet the bus driver with a simple “good morning” or “good afternoon” when they board the bus, and say “thank you” when they get off?

My anecdotal evidence is that it is probably very few, as people are always in a hurry or preoccupied with their mobile phones. Not all bus drivers respond when I greet them – some just give me a blank look – but more often than not, I get a smile and a return greeting. This makes my day and, hopefully, theirs.

It’s about time we made these “invisible” people more visible and treat them with empathy, courtesy and respect, and acknowledge that they are making important contributions to make Singapore not just a prosperous society, but also a caring, compassionate and egalitarian one.

Maybe what we need is a courtesy campaign like the one Singapore had in the 1970s and 1980s to instil better social behaviour.

Tikki Pang (Professor)