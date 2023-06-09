The pain of feeling invisible in prosperous Singapore

The habit of ignoring or shunning others in our midst causes real pain to those on the receiving end of such ostracisation.

Chua Mui Hoong
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Psychologists theorise that social exclusion is so painful because it is experienced as a threat to safety. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago
As I head into my mid-50s, one of my fears of ageing is that I will be increasingly marginalised, and eventually rendered invisible, as I get older.

After all, when one’s career slows and then stops, one loses status and significance. As one’s health declines, one is gradually robbed of autonomy. It is not far a slide from there to a frail old age dependent on others. And then one day, I may be a patient in a nursing home, calling in vain for a nursing aide to get me a bedpan, and if she is slow, I may soil my bed; or, shudders, I might be deemed a “difficult” patient who needs to be physically restrained in bed.

