Forum: Singaporeans not in the registers for overseas polling stations unable to walk in to vote

We would like to thank Mr Rahul Patwardhan for his letter, “Make it possible for those travelling on Polling Day to vote too” (Aug 29).

Singaporeans living overseas, whose names are listed in the Registers of Electors, may register to vote by post, or at an overseas polling station if they meet the qualifying criteria. Registration as an overseas voter is open all year round.

However, in accordance with the law, registrations will close two days after the writ for an election is issued. This is to allow the Elections Department to finalise the registers for the overseas polling stations as well as for the overseas voters voting by post.

These registers serve as conclusive evidence to determine if a person is entitled to vote at the overseas polling stations or to vote by post, and give certainty to candidates on the list of overseas voters. In view of this, we are unable to allow Singaporeans whose names are not in the registers for the overseas polling stations to walk into these polling stations to vote.

We understand that some Singaporeans may wish to vote even though they are travelling on Polling Day. We will continue to look at how voting can be made more accessible, while ensuring that the integrity of the election process is preserved.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind Singaporeans who did not cast their vote on Polling Day to apply to restore their names to the Registers of Electors after the election. Those who are travelling on Polling Day will not have to pay a penalty to restore their names.

Joanne Lee

Director, Strategic Engagement

Elections Department Singapore