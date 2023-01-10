Forum: Should those who can code-switch be the main voices in Singlish debate?

Those who vouch for Singlish are almost always those who can speak standard English competently, and can switch easily between the two (Say what? English can, Singlish also can, Jan 8).

They enjoy playing around with Singlish words and using linguistic features conventionally associated with Singlish.

Often, it is these educated users who represent their less educated counterparts in intellectual discourse on Singlish, and canvass for it.

It is important to recognise that the ability to code-switch is a skill that not everyone has. We should ask whether highly educated individuals who can switch fluently between standard English and Singlish should be speaking on behalf of those who are less capable in standard English, and who may have trouble being understood by the rest of the world.

Jonathan Wong

