In a Cold Storage supermarket recently, I was greeted by an energetic song in Gurmit Singh’s dulcet voice urging me to join the Yuu reward programme. While I did not sign up on the spot, his enthusiastic advocacy in English mingled with a generous dose of Singlish made me smile.

It also took me back in time to my first encounter with the language 22 years ago, a disquieting one that hadn’t made me smile.