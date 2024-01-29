Forum: Regulatory framework for consumption of insects likely in first half of year

We refer to the article “Companies selling insects as food in limbo over SFA approval delay” (Jan 22) and Forum writer Eric J. Brooks’ letter “Demand for insect-based food should come not only from producers” (Jan 23).

The commercial farming of insects for human consumption has been promoted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and is receiving greater commercial interest.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is watching such developments closely and has received queries on the import of insects as food into Singapore. SFA first conducted a public consultation on the regulation of insects and insect products in end-2022, and is incorporating feedback to determine the necessary requirements for the import, processing and farming of insects as food in Singapore.

SFA’s priority is to ensure the safety of food consumed in Singapore. As the insect industry is nascent and insects are a new food item here, it is necessary for SFA to put in place the regulatory levers before insects are approved as food to safeguard food safety, and more time is needed to establish the required regulations and implementation plan.

SFA is still finalising the implementation details and aims to introduce the regulatory framework in the first half of this year. We will work closely with food business operators to ensure that they are able to meet SFA’s regulatory requirements before insects and insect products are permitted for sale as food for human consumption in Singapore.

Tan Han Kiat

Senior Director, Licensing Division

Singapore Food Agency