Forum: Post-vaccination advisory should be enforced for workers who do heavy physical work

The amended advisory from the Ministry of Health to avoid strenuous physical activity after the first and second Covid-19 vaccination dose focuses too much on leisure activities (Swimming, cycling, lifting heavy weights should be avoided after Covid-19 jabs: MOH, July 7).

For many workers, both Singaporeans and foreigners, heavy physical work is a daily fact of life. These include construction workers, movers and delivery workers.

The Ministry of Manpower should supplement this advisory by stating clearly that employers should accommodate their employees for one week after an mRNA vaccination by modifying rosters or moderating the intensity of work.

To reduce the overall impact on productivity for a work team, vaccination of employees should be staggered to avoid having all workers vaccinated at the same time.

It should also be made clear that any demand by an employer for strenuous physical labour during this period would be tantamount to a demand for unsafe work.

Should any employer penalise an employee for objecting to such a demand - for example, with termination, which often happens to foreign workers when they try to stand up for their rights - then such termination should be treated as wrongful dismissal with compensation payable to the employee.

Alex Au

Vice-President

Transient Workers Count Too