Swimming, cycling, lifting heavy weights should be avoided after Covid-19 jabs: MOH

SINGAPORE - Swimming, cycling, lifting heavy weights, as well as ball and racket games are some of the activities individuals should avoid for seven days after receiving their first and second Covid-19 jabs, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The clarification, which appears in a MOH advisory that was put up on Monday (July 5), follows an amended recommendation the same day that people should avoid strenuous physical activity after receiving either of their mRNA Covid-19 vaccination doses.

An earlier advisory on June 11 had recommended that those vaccinated should avoid strenuous physical activity for one week after their second dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

In the latest MOH advisory, competitive sports and physical education classes should also be avoided as they are considered strenuous.

Physical activities that are safe to do one week post-vaccination include casual walking, stretching, working while standing and housework.

"We recommend that everyone, in particular adolescents and younger men, aged younger than 30, avoid strenuous physical activity, such as intense exercise, for one week after the first and second doses," according to the latest MOH advisory.

"During this time, if you develop any chest pain, shortness of breath or abnormal heart beats, you should seek medical attention immediately."

MOH had said this review, done with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), took place independently of an incident involving a 16-year-old male.

He had suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after a strenuous weight-lifting session at a gym that took place six days after he received his first dose of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause, including the possibility of acute severe myocarditis.

"While most persons with vaccine-related myocarditis observed locally and internationally have mild symptoms and make an uneventful recovery, it is possible that the condition may be aggravated by factors or strenuous activities that may affect the heart," MOH had said on Monday (July 5).

The HSA safety update also showed that seven of the 12 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that occurred in individuals after they took the mRNA vaccines here were aged below 30. This is higher than expected for this age group, based on background incidence rates.