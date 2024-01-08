Forum: National Museum exploring future plans for Yip Yew Chong’s work

We thank Forum writers Sin Chey Cheng and Tang Siew Ngoh for sharing their thoughts on Yip Yew Chong’s I Paint my Singapore work of art (Need to preserve spectacular painting with S’pore scenes, Dec 30; and Cultural heritage depicted in Yip Yew Chong’s paintings needs to be preserved, Jan 3).

We applaud Mr Yip’s continued dedication in capturing nostalgic scenes of Singapore in I Paint my Singapore, and congratulate him on the successful run of his exhibition.

The National Museum has had the pleasure of working with him on various projects.

In 2017, he was commissioned to paint a mural under our grand staircase in commemoration of the museum’s 130th anniversary. Titled History of the National Museum of Singapore, the mural depicts the museum’s rich history and collection.

In that same year, we worked with Mr Yip to bring to life some of his murals through animation and soundscape in the digital installation Moving Memories I.

The second edition of the installation, Moving Memories II, was produced in 2023.

Both installations are currently on display in the museum.

Mr Yip’s mural and the Moving Memories installations remain popular with our visitors, and the latter has been incorporated into our programmes for seniors to evoke memories and encourage conversations.

Resources such as colouring templates of his murals have also been created, with accompanying video tutorials, for download from our website.

We are in conversation with him to explore future plans for I Paint my Singapore.

The museum continues to support local artists like Mr Yip, and their works about stories of Singapore that inspire visitors of all ages and different walks of life.

Chung May Khuen

Director, National Museum of Singapore

National Heritage Board