Forum: Cultural heritage depicted in Yip Yew Chong’s paintings needs to be preserved

I fully support Forum writer Sin Chey Cheng’s suggestions to preserve artist Yip Yew Chong’s spectacular 60m-long painting – comprising 27 panels that flow seamlessly – depicting Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s (Need to preserve spectacular painting with Singapore scenes, Dec 30).

The exhibition of this work of art attracted thousands of visitors and inspired many conversations about what Singaporeans lived through in those two transformative decades.

As a docent of the Friends of the Museums, I conducted tours of the exhibition that ended on Jan 1 and have learnt in turn from visitors sharing their experiences.

For example, one visitor shared that the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home occupies what was once the Lee Kuo Chuan Primary School where she studied and which held its sports events at the neighbouring Police Training School (the Old Police Academy).

The school was built by local philanthropist Lee Kong Chian, who named it after his father. Lee Kong Chian also donated money to construct the National Library, on the condition that it would be a free public library. And the same visitor was astounded when she received many years later a refund of $2 that she had paid for library membership in the 1950s, through her school.

Conversations like these not only help intergenerational transmission of Singapore’s history but also provide a better understanding of what life was like, for example, with Singapore’s transport policies, military training, designs of Housing Board heartlands, or even the urban legend of Monkey Man depicted at the Bukit Timah forest.

Will another philanthropist or local foundation do what Mr Goh Geok Khim did in acquiring and donating the whole William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings to the National Museum?

Just as the natural heritage of Singapore’s flora and fauna is preserved in this manner, many Singaporeans hope that the cultural heritage as presented in Mr Yip’s paintings can be preserved intact and exhibited in a public space such as an airport terminal.

Reproduced in more portable or accessible formats like postcards and book spreads, the individual panels can be used as a reminiscence tool for cognitive stimulation of seniors with dementia or incorporated into social history books for students.

Tang Siew Ngoh