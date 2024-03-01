Forum: More stringent measures needed to deter animal cruelty

I read with great sadness about the pet dog that was beaten to death in January (Maid under probe for allegedly beating employer’s dog to death, Feb 27).

As a dog owner, I shudder to think what might have been the dog’s last moments as it endured such abuse, away from its owner.

This case further highlights the point that correspondent Judith Tan made in her commentary (The law needs more bite against people who abuse or abandon animals, Feb 26) about needing stiffer penalties to deter such cases.

With the number of animal cruelty and welfare issues at an 11-year high, of which almost 40 per cent were linked to abuse and cruelty against animals, changes are long overdue (Animal cruelty and welfare cases surge 79% in 2023, highest in 11 years: SPCA, Jan 31). The Ministry of National Development last updated in March 2023 during the Committee of Supply debates that it was reviewing the Animal and Birds Act, including the possibility of enhancing penalties for animal cruelty and abuse. Can the ministry provide updates on the status of the review?

Penalties alone may also not be sufficient to deter would-be animal abusers. To that end, could possible measures be implemented such as introducing compulsory animal welfare education for pet owners and those working in the pet industry?

Both legislative and educational efforts would form a two-pronged approach to inculcate the idea that animal welfare must be taken seriously.

Isaac Neo Yi Chong