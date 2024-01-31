Animal cruelty and welfare cases surge 79% in 2023, highest in 11 years: SPCA

SINGAPORE - There was a 79 per cent increase in reported cases of animal cruelty and welfare issues in 2023 – the highest in 11 years.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), in a report on Jan 31, said it investigated a total of 915 cases in 2023.

In 2022, it investigated 511 animal cruelty and welfare cases.

Cases of welfare and neglect made up 61.2 per cent or 558 cases - out of which two-third were linked to dissatisfactory living conditions.

Cases of abuse and cruelty made the remaining 38.8 per cent - and included six cases involving youth.

The report said SPCA in 2023 dealt with 137 abandonment cases involving 285 animals - double the number of abandonment cases in 2022.

The number of animals abandoned in previous years was about 70 on average.