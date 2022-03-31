Forum: More reliable trackers needed for fitness challenge

I refer to the reply from the Health Promotion Board (HPB), "More fitness trackers being procured" (March 28).

I have been taking part in the National Steps Challenge since its first season, and received a new fitness tracker in December.

After less than two months, it malfunctioned - the bottom plate had fallen off during use and water from washing or perspiration seeped in, damaging it.

When I collected the tracker from HPB, I was informed that the warranty does not cover wear and tear, excessive abuse, or misuse and damage arising from failure to follow instructions relating to the product's use. This means decreased battery life due to constant overcharging, scratches, broken straps, screen cracks, water seepage and breakage are not covered.

However, I had been very careful in my use and ensured that I did not wear the tracker in the shower.

I gave feedback to the HPB that it was a manufacturing defect which caused the plate to fall off, and not negligence on my part. But my warranty claim was rejected. This means I have to buy a new tracker on my own.

My experience with the HPB fitness trackers over the years has been disappointing. The straps of some previous trackers broke after a year of use, and some failed to work after repeated charging.

Does HPB conduct customer surveys or feedback on the trackers?

It would be a pity if the quality of the trackers affected participation in the challenge.

Gary Teo Teck Chye