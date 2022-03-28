Forum: More fitness trackers being procured

We thank Mr Richard Phua Soo Siah for his interest in the National Steps Challenge and for his feedback on not being able to secure a tracker (No word on when HPB will replenish stock of fitness trackers, March 22).

While the Health Promotion Board has been replenishing the fitness tracker stocks, they are taken up very quickly due to strong interest in the programme.

We are procuring additional trackers. The stocks are expected to arrive in Singapore in June, if there are no further disruptions in the global supply chain affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

Once the stocks are available, we will provide an update on the National Steps Challenge website and via the Healthy 365 mobile app.

In the meantime, participants in the National Steps Challenge can use other compatible fitness tracking devices or mobile apps listed on our website.

We apologise for Mr Phua's experience with our customer care staff.

We welcome him to get in touch with us at stepschallenge@hpb.gov.sg if he has further inquiries.

We thank all our participants for their support towards the programme.

Audrey Tong

Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board