Forum: More regular blood donors wanted

We would like to thank Professor Teo Yik Ying and Mr Darius Lim for their support of the National Blood Programme, and for highlighting the importance of blood donation (The blood equation that Singapore needs to balance, Feb 14, and Consider opt-out system for students in blood donation drives, Feb 17).

The Singapore Red Cross and the Health Sciences Authority work closely with community partners to make blood donation convenient. We now have five strategically located blood banks across Singapore at Dhoby Ghaut, Jurong East, Outram, Punggol and Woodlands. We also run about 250 blood donation drives in schools, workplaces and community facilities annually.

Singapore adopts a voluntary non-remunerated blood donation policy, with blood donors donating voluntarily without incentives. This policy aligns with the World Health Organisation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. It encourages donors to donate on altruistic grounds and be honest about their medical history and any possible high-risk social activities.

Education about blood donation begins in pre-school, with learning journeys for pre-schoolers and parents. This initiative continues through secondary school, complemented by school talks. Blood donation is a core component of the Singapore Red Cross Youth curriculum.

Tertiary students are encouraged to initiate blood donation drives and group donations. Close to 7,000 children and young people participate in these activities annually, laying the foundation for a blood donation-committed community.

Patients who have received blood transfusions, along with their families, are frequently featured in the news, publicity campaigns and public outreach, including our annual World Blood Donor Day celebrations.

These stories highlight the crucial role blood donors play in saving and sustaining lives. We welcome more patients to share their stories with us, as their experiences can greatly contribute to expanding blood donation.

At times, though, blood demand outstrips supply. In such situations, we have to run blood donation appeals. We thank all who came forward as well as those who have been donating regularly over the years. We need more to become regular blood donors for a sustainable blood programme as our population ages and blood demand rises.

Benjamin William Secretary General/CEO Singapore Red Cross

Ang Ai Leen (Dr) Group Director, Blood Services Group Health Sciences Authority