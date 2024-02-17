Forum: Consider opt-out system for students in blood donation drives

I read with concern the article about the critical supply of Singapore’s O blood reserves (The blood equation that Singapore needs to balance, Feb 14). The Singapore Red Cross and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have appealed to Singaporeans to donate blood to replenish the dwindling supply.

The shortage of blood donors has been a perennial issue in Singapore. There is rising demand for blood for life-saving and elective procedures, and it is a function of the ageing society we live in today.

A common reason cited for not donating blood is the lack of convenience and time. In the hectic, fast-paced society we live in today, donating blood has, unfortunately, emerged at the bottom of our priority list.

More mobile blood drives can be held regularly in tertiary institutions where students meet the minimum age of 16, and are likely to be eligible blood donors.

To increase take-up rates, blood donation for students can be implemented as a national opt-out system, similar to how organ donation is carried out in Singapore.

The inclusion of blood donation as part of a national programme for students can place greater emphasis on the issue and inculcate in them the spirit of youth volunteerism. Those who donate blood are also more likely to be blood donors when they become adults, ensuring a sustainable supply of blood reserves.

It would also be a good idea to share with donors how their life-saving contributions have benefited others. Blood donors today do not witness first-hand the impact they had on their beneficiaries. Bridging the connection between blood donors and the people whose lives they impact will inspire first-time donors to be regular donors.

Darius Lim