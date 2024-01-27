Forum: Make it mandatory for nightspot staff to know how to serve alcohol responsibly

The crime surge at nightspots shows there is capacity to intervene by further reducing alcohol-related problems (Safe clubbing campaign returns amid rise in molestation cases and fights at nightspots, Jan 24).

One way could be to roll out compulsory training and education on the responsible service of alcohol.

In Melbourne, Australia, where I lived and worked for several years, it is a legal requirement for staff working in venues with a liquor licence such as restaurants, bars and clubs to have a Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) certificate.

The RSA programme aims to give participants the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to a safe and enjoyable environment in licensed alcohol-serving premises.

It covers topics such as Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), BAC legal limits, and what happens to the human body and the different degrees of cognitive impairment that set in when BAC legal limits are exceeded.

Participants hence appreciate why excessive alcohol consumption could be potentially fatal or lead to violent outbursts, and understand how they can intervene and help when they sense that their customers or friends are inebriated and need to stop alcohol consumption.

The RSA programme is also open to anyone interested in understanding how to contribute to a safe and enjoyable environment for alcohol consumption.

To reduce compliance costs for businesses, it is offered free by community clubs and conducted by certified RSA trainers.

Education remains the best defence against alcohol-related problems, and rolling out our own RSA programme would be a good step in that direction.

Woon Wee Min