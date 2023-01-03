Forum: LTA committed to building an inclusive public transport system

We agree with Ms Emily Yap Yong An on the importance of having an inclusive public transport system (Make MRT stations more wheelchair-friendly, Dec 22).

We are committed to building a land transport environment that is more inclusive, supported by a gracious and caring commuting culture.

On the public transport front, all MRT/LRT stations and bus interchanges are now barrier-free. We have also implemented other initiatives for a more inclusive commuting experience, such as Heart Zones, priority use signs and designated queue zones, and will continue to introduce more initiatives to improve the accessibility of public transport.

Currently, all MRT stations already have barrier-free access. Starting with the Thomson-East Coast Line, all entrances to new stations will be barrier-free.

However, we seek commuters’ understanding that it would not be possible to retrofit existing stations to add lifts at all entrances, due to site constraints such as lack of space and availability of barrier-free connections to adjacent developments. Specifically for Chinatown station, two of the six existing entrances are currently fitted with lifts, and signs have been placed to direct commuters to the lift nearest to them.

Together with transport operators, we will continue to look at enhancements to make land transport accessible to all.

Priscilla Chan

Deputy Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority