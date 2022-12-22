Forum: Make MRT stations more wheelchair-friendly

I refer to the report, “New SBS Transit programme helps wheelchair users navigate routes with travel buddies as guides” (Dec 19).

I applaud SBS Transit for helping wheelchair users navigate travel routes.

As our society ages, more seniors may have walking difficulties and require a wheelchair. Private-hire transport is expensive for wheelchair users.

We should make Singapore a more wheelchair-friendly society.

We can start with some of the MRT stations that the elderly frequent such as Chinatown MRT station. The station’s exit D leading to People’s Park Centre does not have a lift or wheelchair ramp.

Small changes in our environment can make a big difference in the life of the elderly. Let’s make Singapore a more accessible country.

Emily Yap Yong An

