Forum: Libraries to enhance labelling for artworks

We thank Ms Ong Seok Khim for her feedback (Displayed artworks should have accompanying labels, Sept 13).

We share her view on the importance of strengthening the appreciation of our local artists and their works. The National Library Board’s programmes, collections, and premises which display such works are part of our efforts to do so.

We will follow up with labels for the artworks at Woodlands Regional Library. The National Library Board will also work towards enhancing the labels across our libraries, for patrons to discover more about Singapore art, culture, and artists through our resources.

Catherine Lau

Deputy Chief Executive

National Library Board