Forum: Displayed artworks should have accompanying labels

I refer to the article about artworks in outdoor places which liven up spaces and engage the local community (Singapore’s free outdoor art trails offer sculptures, murals and more, Aug 23).

While I have observed that most public artworks do have labels, I have come across some that had no accompanying labels. At the Woodlands Regional Library, I noticed that art pieces by the late Singapore Cultural Medallion recipient Chng Seok Tin did not have labels accompanying the displays on the wall to give due recognition to her.

At the time I was there, I also saw sculptures done by her contemporary Han Sai Por, also a Cultural Medallion recipient, and these were mainly labelled.

Labelling of artworks found in public spaces will raise the level of respect for artists and make us appreciate them and their artworks more.

Ong Seok Khim