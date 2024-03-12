Forum: Let’s help naturalised citizens to thrive here

I do not agree with the views in the letter “Using immigration to boost population comes with own set of issues” (March 11).

In the 1990s, I had colleagues from Hong Kong who had no problems settling down here, and integrating well and being helpful to colleagues in my company.

It seems to me that it is more the writer’s perception that new arrivals may bring social norms that rile the citizen population, creating social tensions and unhappiness.

I do not see this happening with some of my neighbours who are naturalised citizens from China.

In fact, more often than not, naturalised citizens are eager to befriend me and my other neighbours, and they readily help out by volunteering in the residents’ committee, and participating in the activities.

There is also the Singapore Citizenship Journey, a mandatory programme for those who are about to become citizens to get acquainted with Singapore.

Given Singapore’s strict laws, I also do not see naturalised Singaporeans creating social tensions or being emboldened to carry on with their ways without seeing the need to change, as the writer stated.

I think his fears that a huge immigrant intake from any particular country may galvanise the group to advocate that country’s stance are also unfounded.

Let’s have faith in our naturalised citizens and help them to thrive in Singapore as much as they appreciate that Singapore has helped them realise their dream life here.

Let’s see in newcomers not their differences but rather their similarities and that they are here to contribute, to both our population and economy.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon