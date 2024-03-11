Forum: Using immigration to boost population comes with own set of issues

Aware executive director Corinna Lim made a case for bolstering immigration as a key step to tackling the dismal total fertility rate (TFR) here (Review immigration policy, Singapore’s Plan B for a plunging fertility rate, March 6).

Immigration is always a quick and convenient solution, but it comes with its own set of issues.

While it takes time for new arrivals to integrate and imbibe the ways of the local population, many, meanwhile, may bring social norms that rile the citizen population, creating social tensions and unhappiness.

While this can be resolved over time via gradual integration, a sizeable presence may simply embolden them to carry on their ways without seeing the need to change.

And outside of work requirements, modern-day immigrants may also see little need to integrate with the local population as they can easily link up with their countrymen via social media. This risks leading us to become a country made up of fragments.

We should also not forget that allegiance to a country takes a much longer time to take shape. A huge immigrant intake from any particular country may galvanise the group to advocate that country’s stance.

Being a small country and with today’s geopolitical assertiveness of much bigger and more powerful players, Singapore cannot afford to sleepwalk into a potential future problem.

A dismal TFR is an existential threat to us as a country. I see the root cause as people not having the confidence to have children under the constant cycle of pessimistic news.

A whole new relook at persuading people to have babies is required.

Peh Chwee Hoe