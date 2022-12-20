Forum: Let kids get close to animals and learn to love them

It was sad to read about a cat being thrown off a Housing Board block (Probe under way after video shows boy throwing cat off high floor, Dec 17).

It is even more disturbing that this was allegedly done by a young boy. The deed may have been done out of mischief or without realisation of the consequences.

There have been other incidents of children found abusing animals.

To stop such abuse, parents need to teach their children to love animals. A good way to do so is to adopt a pet and allow the child to learn to love and care for it. However, not all parents like having pets.

Hence, schools could help by arranging for animal welfare organisations such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to visit them with their animals.

This would give the children a chance to get close to the animals and learn how to love and respect them.

Schools could also adopt animal welfare organisations so students can help to look after the animals at the organisations.

Lee Yim May