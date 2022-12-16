AVS probe underway after video emerges showing boy throwing cat off 22nd storey of HDB block

SINGAPORE - An investigation is underway after a video emerged on social media allegedly showing a boy throwing a cat off the 22nd storey at a Housing Board block in Boon Lay.

Responding to queries, Jessica Kwok, group director of the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS), said on Friday: “Investigations on the case are ongoing and we ask the public not to speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run its proper course.”

A one-minute video circulating on social media on Thursday night shows what appears to be a black cat walking out of a lift followed by the young boy.

Seconds later, he picks the animal up and after looking around, throws the cat over the railing.

Within moments, a loud crash can be heard.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged.

The Straits Times understands that the boy has not been arrested or taken into custody.

Ms Kwok said the AVS, which is part of the National Parks Board, does not condone mistreatment of pets.

First-time offenders caught abusing an animal face a fine of up to $15,000, a jail term of up to 18 months, or both.

Boon Lay resident Chua Mui Mui, 47, who regularly feeds community cats in the area, said she received the video on Thursday and posted it on Facebook.

Ms Chua, a bus captain, said the video was taken on Wednesday afternoon at Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue.

“In the past two to three years, five cats were thrown off from the same block,” she said, adding that she had been feeding the deceased cat, named Panther by residents, for about seven years.

“We are all still in shock. The regular feeder and I cried a lot when we found out about Panther’s death.”