Forum: Interact with cats to reduce stress

I refer to the report “Practice makes purrfect: Cats help nursing home residents improve their mobility” (July 11).

I applaud Wildflower Studio and NTUC Health for doing an excellent job in introducing cats to improve the residents’ well-being.

I am a cat feeder and a healthcare worker who is starting my university studies soon. My colleagues and I have found that interaction with cats and other companion animals has improved our well-being.

Like other healthcare workers, I often suffer from work-related stress. From my experience, interacting with cats can improve my well-being in three ways.

First, it helps me to reduce stress. The act of petting them, listening to their purring or simply watching them has a calming effect.

Second, cats provide a sense of companionship. They are always available. They provide a constant and comforting presence.

Third, interacting with cats is deeply rewarding. Spending time with them often uplifts my mood.

I also feel fulfilled when I meet the needs of my feline friends and build a bond with them.

By caring for cats, we are also caring for ourselves. I suggest people spend time with cats in the community to alleviate work-related stress.

Rabiatul Adawiyah Nor Idham, 20