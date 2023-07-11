Practice makes purrfect: Cats help nursing home residents improve their mobility

SINGAPORE – Mr Teo Kok Leng is a man of few words, but cats have always liked him.

Last Friday, he sat caressing one and rubbing its ears, as the feline stretched luxuriously.

“I like cats and dogs, they’re very cute,” said the 47-year-old, smiling.

After suffering a stroke, Mr Teo’s right hand is weak, but he can use his left to pet his furry friends.

He is one of the residents at National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Health Nursing Home (Chai Chee) who got to play with 13 cats, as part of a programme to help improve the residents’ mobility.

Called Purrs for Hearts, the programme was launched at NTUC Health Nursing Home (Jurong West) on June 28.

Organised by art jamming cat cafe Wildflower Studio, the monthly programme guides residents with mobility issues, such as amputees and bed-bound elderly, to feed, carry and play with the cats using toys.

It is being piloted at the two nursing homes till December.

The cats were transported to the centre by Volkswagen Singapore.

Ms Siti Zubaidah, a senior physiotherapist at the Chai Chee home, said that while dogs and horses are frequently used in animal-assisted activities, cats can play a role when residents are afraid of large animals, or are unable to interact with dogs for religious reasons.

Centre director of the Chai Chee home, Mr Jack Sim, said the residents were excited about the session, especially those who used to own or play with cats.

Ms Siti said petting and stroking a cat can improve joint mobility, while lifting and cradling the cats are akin to strengthening exercises carried out in physiotherapy sessions.

Interacting with cats can also offer sensory stimulation, especially for stroke survivors.