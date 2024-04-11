Forum: Individual inaction over dengue can lead to lethal health consequences

We thank Mr Harry Ong Heng Poh for his letter “Mozzie breeding: Issue Corrective Work Orders to repeat offenders” (April 3).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) takes enforcement action against owners of premises and occupiers for creating conditions favourable to mosquito breeding. Repeat offenders will be given heftier fines or sent to court, where they can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both, for the first conviction.

Enforcement is also complemented with mosquito surveillance, inspections, public communications and outreach efforts.

This year’s National Dengue Prevention campaign emphasises social responsibility through the overarching concept “Little Acts, Lethal Impact”. Our individual actions can have a lethal impact on mosquitoes and dengue. Conversely, our inaction can lead to lethal health consequences for ourselves and our loved ones.

This year, NEA goes a step further to educate dengue patients that they can be the source of dengue virus transmission. Those suspected or diagnosed with dengue are urged to take preventive steps to protect themselves from further mosquito bites.

NEA also works with grassroot leaders, community partners and volunteers throughout the year to raise wider awareness of dengue prevention tips.

In this Year of Public Hygiene, with a strong emphasis on the collective efforts of all stakeholders to uphold high standards of public hygiene, we want to remind people that they have a critical role to play. A concerted effort by all, complementing enforcement, is crucial to prevent the further escalation of dengue cases.

Lim Yuin Chien

Group Director

Public Engagement Group

National Environment Agency