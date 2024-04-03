Forum: Mozzie breeding: Issue Corrective Work Orders to repeat offenders

The number of dengue cases in Singapore is alarming as it has more than doubled from the same period in 2023 (Over 5,000 dengue cases and seven deaths in first quarter of 2024: Baey Yam Keng, March 31).

Let us not waste our resources in continuing to educate the public with more campaigns on the danger and prevention of dengue since most people here are already aware of it.

The spread of dengue can be prevented only if people stop being complacent.

This “don’t care” attitude can be changed with firmer measures.

Besides imposing fines on people found breeding mosquitos in their premises, the authorities should also consider issuing them with Corrective Work Orders, under which repeat offenders have to clean up litter.

Those caught breeding mosquitoes repeatedly should also be asked to help detect breeding grounds in public places.

This will make the offenders realise that their actions have an adverse impact on the community.

The only way to get rid of dengue is for people to be united in the fight against it in the same way we showed our resilience and made concerted efforts to fight Covid-19.

Only then can we have peace of mind and not worry about being infected with dengue.

Harry Ong Heng Poh