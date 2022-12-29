Forum: Households should avoid using flowerpot plates and trays as they are potential mosquito breeding spots

We thank Forum writer Mary Lim Poh Geok for her letter on mosquito breeding, “Use planter boxes or stands to avoid water being trapped” (Dec 21), and agree that trapped or stagnant water will create potential spots for mosquito breeding.

Flowerpot plates and trays, along with hardened soil, continue to be one of the top mosquito breeding habitats found in homes.

Households that engage in gardening activities are advised to avoid the use of flowerpot plates and trays, and to break up hardened soil to prevent accumulation of stagnant water.

They should also check for stagnant water and potential mosquito breeding spots regularly, regardless of the types of pots, stands or tools used.

We seek everyone’s support, especially that of households and residents, to take immediate action to reduce the mosquito population by regularly practising the following Mozzie Wipeout “B-L-O-C-K” steps to target common mosquito breeding habitats:

Break up hardened soil.

Lift and empty flowerpot plates.

Overturn pails and wipe their rims.

Change water in vases.

Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside.

The National Environment Agency will continue to work with stakeholders, including town councils, to check and rid our public areas and housing estates of potential mosquito breeding habitats.

We urge everyone to mosquito-proof their homes before they travel, and stay vigilant against the continuing dengue threat during the year-end holiday season.

Tony Teo

Group Director

Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency