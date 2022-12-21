Your picture: Use planter boxes or stands to avoid water being trapped

PHOTO: MARY LIM POH GEOK
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

I have noticed some hidden areas where mosquitoes can breed, along Housing Board flat corridors as well as in landed properties.

Many residents use bricks to raise their potted plants. Often, water gets trapped below the bricks and on the ground, creating potential spots for mosquito breeding.

The National Environment Agency and HDB town councils should perhaps encourage the use of planter boxes or planter stands for potted plants. When these planters are used, water is able to flow smoothly, the surrounding area is easier to clean and mosquito breeding is reduced.

Mary Lim Poh Geok

