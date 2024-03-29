Forum: Health supplements not being promoted for cancer prevention

The Health Supplements Industry Association (Singapore) (HSIAS) wishes to address the report, “Doc Talk: Can vitamin pills prevent cancer?” by Dr Wong Seng Weng (March 20).

We appreciate the attention this topic has received, and we would like to provide accurate information regarding the use of vitamin and mineral health supplements in the context of cancer prevention in Singapore.

The report may inadvertently create the impression that vitamin and mineral health supplements are actively promoted and recommended for cancer prevention.

HSIAS disagrees with any generalisation that suggests the health supplements industry employs large marketing budgets to propagate unsubstantiated claims.

The association emphasises that responsible marketing practices are crucial, and we do not endorse any promotion or presentation of health supplements associated with cancer prevention.

HSIAS members’ products comply with the Health Supplements Guidelines issued by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) under which claims on treatment or prevention of cancers and other diseases are strictly not allowed.

HSA has also established limits of vitamins and minerals in health supplements to ensure that the dosages of supplements sold in Singapore are safe for consumers.

Doreen Tan

President

Health Supplements Industry Association (Singapore)