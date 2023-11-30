Forum: Have more Safra clubhouse activities for retired NSmen

I agree with Forum writer Richard Cheng that gyms in Safra clubhouses attract mainly the youth and young seniors (Mindef and Safra can help former NSmen stay fit, Nov 28).

There are also not many activities catering to retired national servicemen.

Most of the activities are for young operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) and their families such as holiday camps, family challenges and activities for children. Strenuous activities like rock climbing and other adventurous sports also attract younger members.

Safra could perhaps work with other stakeholders like the People’s Association and SkillsFuture Singapore to conduct more enrichment courses, activities promoting healthy ageing, leisure music lessons and computing for the retired.

These men could also be roped in as volunteers or part-time instructors to share their expertise, while continuing to socialise and remain active in their golden years.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon