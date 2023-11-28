Forum: Mindef can work with Safra to help retired NSmen keep fit

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) can do more to help former operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) maintain their fitness.

Many veteran NSmen like me are at least 60 years old. Mindef could perhaps coordinate with Safra to open health labs for retired NSmen. These health labs could be located near the gyms in Safra clubhouses.

Qualified Safra gym staff can then work with the retired NSmen after they have been assessed at the health labs. They can work on the seniors’ handgrip strength, muscle mass and walking speed, as well as provide resistance exercises to strengthen the muscles.

Gyms in Safra clubhouses attract mainly youngsters and young seniors. Older Safra members may have difficulty training due to their age. The health labs can work more seamlessly with the gyms to help them maintain their fitness.

To help retirees, the fees should be affordable. Mindef and Safra should play a bigger role in looking after the health and fitness of retired NSmen and veteran members and not just leave it to the Ministry of Health and SportSG.

Richard Cheng