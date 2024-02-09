Forum: Have mandatory neutering of cats in HDB homes

I read with concern the report regarding the increase in animal cruelty and welfare cases (Animal cruelty and welfare cases surge 79% in 2023, highest in 11 years: SPCA, Jan 31).

In 2023, the Government announced its long-anticipated reversal of the ban on owning cats in Housing Board flats, allowing each HDB home owner to have two cats.

However, there is no requirement for mandatory neutering of the cats.

The lifting of the ban will hopefully increase cat adoption rates, but not requiring the cats to be neutered may lead to higher rates of cat abandonment cases, as cats breed quickly.

The Government must not take half-measures on this, as it is important to ensure, and not just encourage, responsible pet ownership.

Tay Ming Xun