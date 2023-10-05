Forum: Guidelines in place for naming of CCs and buildings

We thank Mr Moiz Tyebally for his suggestion in his letter “Confusion over similarly named Siglap CCs” (Sept 28) and acknowledge his concerns.

We have general guidelines that we adhere to in the naming of community clubs (CC) and community buildings, such as naming after the estate, geographical location in the town or estate, road, or nearby landmark, or after the history and folklore of the place where the facility is located.

Generally, our CCs serve the residents living in and around the area. Some of them have had long and varied histories tied to their names, which resonate with the residents.

As much as possible, in naming a new CC, we would consider reflecting its location for ease of identification.

Michael Foo

Director

South East Community Development Division

People’s Association