Forum: Confusion over similarly named Siglap CCs

There are two community clubs in Upper East Coast Road bearing almost identical names.

One is the older CC at the junction of Palm Road and Upper East Road named Siglap South CC. The other is the new CC bearing the name Siglap CC.

Their almost indistinguishable names have caused much confusion among residents. Many have turned up at the wrong CC for events and functions organised by the other CC.

Siglap South CC is situated in the Siglap area and Siglap CC in Bedok South. It is more appropriate that the newer CC be renamed Bedok South CC, reflecting its location and its proximity to the upcoming Bedok South MRT station.

I hope the People’s Association will consider renaming the new CC to reflect its location, which will help ease the confusion among visitors to the CCs.

Moiz Tyebally

