Forum: Follow the Japanese and have a culture that demands clean toilets

I refer to the report “Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days: Japanese film about man who cleans public toilets is Oscar contender” (Feb 6).

The Japanese cannot accept dirty toilets. They get upset and complain to the owner of the premises immediately if they see dirty toilets. The operators apologise and clean up immediately.

By having a culture that demands cleanliness, the Japanese became drivers of good hygiene and enjoy a high level of cleanliness in public toilets.

The situation is different in Singapore. The National Environment Agency and Singapore Food Agency have put up posters reminding people to keep the environment and toilets clean.

This has not worked and there is still a blame culture among Singaporeans.

To succeed, we must be demand drivers, who insist on clean toilets from the operators, the same way the Japanese do.

This will lead to a new culture where operators have to ensure a hygienic environment as part of their service.

Jack Sim Juek Wah

Founder

Restroom Association of Singapore and the World Toilet Organisation