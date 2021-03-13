Forum: Don't allow sale of alcohol at vending machines

I am appalled to learn that financial technology company Ascan is planning to launch a new feature in vending machines that lets customers buy alcoholic beverages using Singpass (Singpass may soon be used to verify age to buy alcohol at machines, March 5).

Alcoholic beverages and cigarettes are demerit goods which are socially undesirable and likely addictive. Singapore has high excise taxes on alcoholic beverages and cigarettes to discourage their consumption.

There are already many avenues for buyers to lay their hands on such products.

We should not make it easier or more convenient to obtain such products, especially for young people. When one buys a bottle of beer from a coffee shop or convenience store, the operator or staff will be able to visually match the photo on the identity card with the person standing in front of them.

But in the case of vending machines, an underage consumer may use his older family members' or friends' Singpass password to buy alcoholic beverages.

There is no additional layer of protection against underage consumers getting hold of alcoholic beverages at such machines.

There are things that can be made easily accessible, but there are others - alcoholic beverages and cigarettes - that should not.

The convenience and easy access to such demerit goods cannot be beneficial to the health of Singaporeans.

Foo Sing Kheng