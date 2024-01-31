Forum: Does Woodlands Checkpoint expansion need to be on such a grand scale?

I am flummoxed by the announcement that Woodlands Checkpoint will be expanded to five times its size (Woodlands Checkpoint expansion work to start in 2025, first phase to be completed by 2032, Jan 29).

A doubling or tripling of its operational capability would have been more realistic.

There are so many factors to be taken into account before this huge sum of money is spent on the project, including the completion of the Johor Bahru-Singapore rail link, and faster contactless clearance.

I agree there are improvements and adjustments to be made for faster Causeway clearance.

But decisions must be made with due consideration of all relevant factors.

We might not need improvements on such a grandiose scale, especially when there are periods of little activity at the checkpoint.

Gerald Lee