Forum: Divorced parents have to agree on who lists their child in flat application

We thank Madam Low Lai Chow for her feedback (Make it easier for divorcees to apply for a flat with their child, March 26).

We recognise and empathise with the challenges faced by divorced parents, including in their housing transition. However, as public housing is heavily subsidised, we have a responsibility to ensure fair allocation and good stewardship of public funds. Therefore, a person can be listed in only one HDB flat application.

Divorced parents with shared care and control of their children have an equal right to list their children in their application to buy an HDB flat. When one or both parties decide to buy a flat after the divorce, they have to decide which parent will list their children in their flat application.

This decision will require a written consent from the other party to be furnished to HDB. Those who cannot reach an agreement with their ex-spouse can approach HDB to discuss their options. We will review each case holistically, and are prepared to exercise flexibility based on the individual situation and any extenuating circumstances. This is to ensure that both parties have housing options for themselves and their children.

In Madam Low’s case, her ex-husband had already applied for a Build-To-Order flat with their only child. As Madam Low and her ex-husband both have shared care and control of their child, HDB had accepted her ex-husband’s flat application on a provisional basis and had requested that he provide written consent from Madam Low to list their child in his flat application. If no consent were given, he would not be able to proceed with his flat application.

Following Madam Low’s update on March 5, we advised her on March 14 to discuss with her ex-husband who between them would be including their child in their flat application, bearing in mind their child’s best interests.

As Madam Low is looking to buy a two-room flexi flat, we also explained to her that she has the option of buying the flat on her own, and also applying for housing grants.

We will continue to support divorcees such as Madam Low and her ex-husband in their respective flat applications, and advise them on the housing options available.

Jerry Su Weifeng

Deputy Director (Home Ownership Eligibility Services 2)

Housing & Development Board